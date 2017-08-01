US embassy move sparks anger in many cities
Thousands of people have taken to the streets in the Turkish city of Istanbul to show solidarity with the people of Palestine after Israel killed many of them in Gaza Monday. The protesters also condemned the U-S move to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem Al-Quds. They held banners that said Jerusalem belongs to Muslims. Similar protests were held in the Jordanian capital Amman. Also, demonstrators outside the Trump International Hotel in the U-S city of Washington D.C. condemned his controversial move. The rally was organized by an American Jewish group called “If Not Now”. The group opposes the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.
Posted by Bob Chapman
