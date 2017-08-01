Ole Dammegard and Cody Snodgres Choosing the Light Interview

My talk with Ole Dammegard and Cody Snodgres about the power of seeing the truth, choosing the light, and exposing the methods of corruption and deception, and the great liberation in seeing the darkness, and harnessing our spiritual and physical power to shine the light of truth onto and into it. Cody and Ole help us understand Libya, JFK, The Clinton, Obama and Bush corruption, Oklahoma bombings, 9/11, Benghazi and more...
