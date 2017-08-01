Trump Was Right! Secret FBI Team Coordinated After Pressure From CNN – Guess Who Was DOJ Reporter
Earlier this week, the Republican Senator from the great state of Wisconsin, Ron Johnson, sent a letter to the current FBI Director regarding the fake Steele Russian Dossier which was paid for by the DNC and the Hillary Clinton Campaign. Since new emails now show that the FBI gave details of this dossier to CNN, Senator Johnson accused the FBI of having a “sensitive matter team” as a reference by FBI Chief of Staff Jim Rybicki in a January 6, 2017 email to unspecified recipients. In the letter, Senator Johnson outlined a timetable of events between FBI officials, President-elect Trump and CNN via The Gateway Pundit: “1. January 6, 2017, 9:44 a.m. FBI Chief of Staff James Rybicki sent an email to unspecified recipients stating, “the director is coming into HQ briefly now for an update from the sensitive matter team.” 2. January 6, 2017, afternoon. Director Comey met with President-elect Trump. 3. January 7, 2017. Director Comey memorialized his discussion with President-elect Trump via an email to senior FBI leadership. Director Comey wrote, “I said there was something that Clapper wanted me to speak to PE [President Elect] about alone or in a very small group.” Director Comey wrote, “I then executed the sessions exactly as I had planned,” and “I said media like CNN had them and were looking for a news hook.” 4. January 8, 2017, 12:08 p.m. Then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe sent an email to senior FBI leadership with the subject line “Flood is coming.” Mr. McCabe wrote, “CNN is close to going forward with the sensitive story. … The trigger for them [CNN] is they know the material was discussed in the brief and presented in an attachment.” 5. January 8, 2017, 12:55 p.m. Mr. McCabe emailed then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and then-Principal Deputy Attorney General Matthew Axelrod with the subject line “News.” Mr. McCabe wrote, “Just an FYI, and as expected, it seems CNN is close to running a story about the sensitive reporting.” Two days later on January 10, 2017, CNN ran the story about the unverified and salacious allegations made in the anti-Trump dossier with BuzzFeed publishing the dossier within a couple hours of CNN’s report.” Now ask yourselves this question, How did James Comey know that the fake news king CNN was about to run an anti-Trump dossier story back in January of 2017? And more importantly, who was putting pressure on leaker Comey with this Dossier which was already discredited by this time? But here is where things even get stranger. Who do you supposed started working at CNN covering the DOJ around the same time all this started going down? Obama crony Valerie Jarrett’s daughter Laura.
