ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 5/23/18: BREAKING SPYGATE, Michael Caputo, Ron Paul, Ted Nugent
Date: Wednesday May 23, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, May 23rd: Chinese Sonic Attack? - A US government worker in China suffered a brain injury after experiencing “abnormal, sensations of sound and pressure” in what appears to be a sophisticated audio attack using sonic waves. The American embassy’s health alert instructed people to move away from “unusual sounds or piercing noises.” Joining today’s show is political strategist and former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo covering current events and what's going on inside the beltway. Also, Former Congressman Dr. Ron Paul provides insight on the state of America. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment