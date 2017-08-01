Trump cancels summit with North Korea: What’s next?
President Trump cancels what was supposed to be an historic summit with
North Korea next month. Trump explained his decision in a letter -
saying it's with tremendous anger and open hostility that the summit is
off.
At the same time, the U.S. president said he still expects to meet with
Kim at some point. Over the past few days Washington had been
back-and-forth with hints on whether the meeting would go ahead.
