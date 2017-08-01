The Debate – Failed US-North Korea Summit
“Not consistent with the desire of humankind for peace & stability in the world, to say nothing of those in the Korean Peninsula." That was N Korea’s response to Trump’s cancellation of a summit with Kim Jong Un. Regardless, the North says it wants to sit down with the US to resolve differences. With little appreciation for Libya threats used by his officials, Trump has now had to walk back his tougher stance. At the same time, the US has annoyed its ally in S Korea & has ensured any maximum pressure campaign is now effectively dead as Russia & China will not once again sign on.
Posted by Bob Chapman
