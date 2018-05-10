" STRAWMAN " What If I Told You That You Are NOT Who You Think?
It highlights the truth around debt, the Legal Fiction, Lawful and Legal, Debt Collectors, Bailiffs, and modern day Policing. The film gives a detailed overview as to how you can address these issues in your personal life, offering knowledge on how to Lawfully deal with any kind of authority, if you haven't broken any Laws. Drawing on the expertise of Trailblazers whom have risked everything to deliver this usually unavailable information, Strawman will outline information that you would otherwise be completely unaware of. John K Webster, who has spent 18 months researching and making this film, has one goal... having noticed the increase of suicides in the UK that relate directly to monetary worries, he says "If this film saves one life, my work is done." This film applies to everyone, regardless of your personal situation. It is important to know how the system works and more importantly, how it is working you. It is said, that you must first know that you are in a cage, before you can escape from that cage.
Posted by Bob Chapman
