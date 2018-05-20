Santa Fe High School Shooter Identified — Look At 3 Words Written On His T Shirt
The student who killed ten people at Santa Fe High School on Friday morning has been identified. In the aftermath of the massacre, his Facebook page was taken down. However, internet sleuths found it before the authorities did and captured some screenshots of photos the teen had previously uploaded. One, in particular, shows a t-shirt with three eery words. Take a look. On Friday morning, a gunman identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis opened fire inside a first-period art class at Santa Fe High School, located about 30 miles southeast of Houston, Texas. Pagourtzis was a student at the school. His classmates described him as a “quiet” guy who “kept to himself.” President Donald Trump addressed the school shooting shortly after news broke that there were multiple casualties. “We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack,” he said. “To the students, families, teachers, and personnel at Santa Fe High, we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever.” Pagourtzis’ Facebook page was immediately taken down, but of course, screenshots of some of the photos he had uploaded were taken first. One picture, in particular, is incredibly concerning. It shows the shirt which, according to witnesses, he was wearing at the time of the shooting. It has an incredibly eery message: Born to Kill.According to Heavy: On April 30, Pagourtzis posted a photo to Facebook of a t-shirt with the words, “Born to Kill” written across it. CW39 reports that witnesses saw the Santa Fe High School suspect wearing a “Born to Kill” t-shirt and “army boots.” Those witnesses added that the suspect is “quiet” and “kept to himself.” According to his now-deleted Facebook page, Pagourtzis is in the 11th grade at Santa Fe High School. Also on that page, Pagourtzis promoted a YouTube channel under the pseudonym Comma Kazi. The channel features three uploaded videos of various rap songs. The last update came in 2013. [Source: Heavy] As these shootings unfold — and they inevitably do because there is no way to stop them completely — the usual suspects rush to blame guns. But, in doing so, they completely side-step the real issues. Perhaps if these issues were addressed, we could thwart these school shootings before innocent lives are lost. Dimitrios Pagourtzis posted a “Born to Kill” t-shirt on his Facebook page for the world to see and nobody did a damn thing. That’s not normal. Normal teenagers are wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the names of their favorite brands or television shows, not violent phrases like “Born to Kill.” Similarly, 19-year-old gunman Nikolas Cruz, who killed seventeen people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day, had explicitly stated in a YouTube video that he wanted to be “a professional school shooter.” The FBI apparently didn’t think that was a good enough reason to intervene. But, Cruz’s behavior wasn’t normal, either. Normal teenagers aspire to become engineers or athletes or police officers, not “professional school shooters.”So, when will we remove our heads from the sand? It’s not like these school shootings are being perpetrated by straight-A students or prom queens or track stars. You can spot a school shooter a mile away, but when we spot one, it seems to be that the general response is to sit back and wait until he takes innocent lives. Then, blame guns. Well, I’ve got news for you, folks. That isn’t working.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment