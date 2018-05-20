ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Friday 5/18/18: BREAKING NEWS, Ted Nugent, Rev. Clenard Childress
Date: Friday May 18, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, May 18th: Fed Plant in Trump Campaign? - Trump revealed the FBI inserted a political operative early in his campaign and insists the deep state’s infiltration could be the biggest political scandal of “all time.” Also, Trump’s approval rating remains high while American’s general satisfaction level is at its highest point since before the election. Joining today’s show is political commentator Ashton Whitty to discuss the right’s fight against censorship. Start your weekend informed. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment