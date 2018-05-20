Megiddo the Power Behind the New World Order

"Megiddo: The March to Armageddon" explores Bible prophecy concerning
the last day kingdom of Antichrist, tracking the history of the New
World Order from the pages of Scripture through the global revolution
that is sweeping the world. Popular subjects in this film include the
prophecies of Revelation and Daniel, as well as the history of the
Illuminati and Freemasonry on the New World Order movement.
