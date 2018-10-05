Leo Zagami Exposes The Satanic Takeover Of The Vatican And More
These groups or lodges must have an approval by an authority to operate. My question is are all of these groups to include governments controlled by one entity and who is that? Is that the U.K. or the Catholic church or a Rothschild entity? I understand every person can choose a path and sometimes it's black and sometime it's white. I would think this authority would be concern for the bad reputation it's getting. I kind of think, about the Grand Lodges, that money or paper is more attractive than the tradition and that is why we have the problem. I think that is very sad and the interested gets an uncomfortable feeling about the whole deal. The essence or spirit should resonate or enlighten the person not the human error.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Leo Zagami
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment