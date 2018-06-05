Lava flow solidifies on streets of Hawaii after Kilauea volcano eruption
Lava has started solidifying on the streets of Leilani Estates on Hawaii's Big Island, following the Kilauea volcano eruption, footage filmed on Saturday shows. Footage shows the lava cooling down and solidifying in the streets of the Leilani Estates residential area. Hawaiian authorities ordered the evacuation of the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens on Hawaii's Big Island as lava started to flow towards residential areas. The lava effusion follows hundreds of earthquakes, which have been recorded over the past days, with magnitudes wavering between 2 and 5.
Posted by Bob Chapman
