Karl Marx: Past, Present and Future

On May 5th, 1818, Karl Marx, the influential philosopher, economist,
historian, political theorist, sociologist, journalist and revolutionary
socialist was born. On what would have been his 200th birthday, the New
York Times published an article titled “Happy Birthday, Karl Marx. You
Were Right!” by associate professor of philosophy Jason Barker which
created a significant controversy throughout all of online media.
