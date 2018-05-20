Gerald Celente -- So Goes Italy, So Goes the Euro
There's trouble brewing in Italy. The people have spoken and now the powers that be are seeking to set aside their verdict. As Gerald explains, the Italians have many just reasons for being upset. The so-called refugee crisis, the banking crisis and many other factors are making Italy increasingly less stable. If oils starts climbing due to Middle East instability, then gold should start rising quickly as well. Beware of the key $1450 per ounce resistance point.
Posted by Bob Chapman
