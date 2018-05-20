ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Thursday 5/31/18: Tommy Robinson, Starbucks Whistleblower, Laura Loomer
Date: Thursday May 31, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, May 31st: Shopping Mall Era Over? - Mall icon Sears is closing locations fast in a negative trend also felt by America’s retailers competing with giants like Amazon or Walmart. Also, Dinesh D’Souza received a full pardon from Trump who said D'souza was treated unfairly by the government. Joining today's show is an anonymous Starbucks Whistleblower who discusses the racial bias training video shown to employees. Furthermore, citizen-journalist Laura Loomer provides the latest on current events. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
