Gerald Celente - Middle East War: Be Prepared

When will America stop doing Israel's bidding? America shouldn't have a problem with Iran as far as i can see, so it must be those bastard zionists in and around US government that are pushing Trump to do these sanctions. Anyway why isnt America placing sanctions on Israel for their war crimes in Syria, not to mention the murder of Palestinian civilians and the theft of their land? US government are bought, corrupt spineless cowards
