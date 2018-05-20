Financial Survival After the Iran Deal

James appears for his bi-monthly appearance on Financial Survival to discuss the latest in news, geopolitics and economics. This week he breaks down the US' withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and its potential ramifications, including what it means for nuclear negotiations with North Korea.
