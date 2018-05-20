END TIMES NEWS - Past 5 Days

Modern Judaism is not the same as the Old Testament Judaism that Jesus and the patriarchs followed. Today's Judaism is a religion of death. It denies Jesus as Lord and Savior. Read Mathew 28. The Talmud has nothing to do with Judaism. The Cabal and the Talmud is the religion of the Antichrist. So evangelical Christians supporting Israel are supporting the New World Anti Christ Order. Zionism is anti christ.
