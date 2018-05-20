Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Banks, Credit Cards Exploring Ways to Track Customers' Gun Purchases





Banks and credit card companies are exploring ways to detect when their customers are purchasing firearms and/or firearm accessories. The Wall Street Journal references sources who suggest “financial companies have explored creating a new credit-card code for firearms dealers, similar to how they code restaurants, or department stores.” Those sources believe that efforts to detect gun purchases “could be a prelude to restricting such transactions.”









