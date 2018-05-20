Banks, Credit Cards Exploring Ways to Track Customers' Gun Purchases
Banks and credit card companies are exploring ways to detect when their customers are purchasing firearms and/or firearm accessories. The Wall Street Journal references sources who suggest “financial companies have explored creating a new credit-card code for firearms dealers, similar to how they code restaurants, or department stores.” Those sources believe that efforts to detect gun purchases “could be a prelude to restricting such transactions.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment