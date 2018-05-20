American Satan | Celebrities Selling Their Soul | One Eye Symbolism
American Satan: Based on a True Story (Faust and Selling your Soul to the Devil for Fame & Fortune) - Movie Review Rock music has always openly embraced devil worship. Have you stopped and wondered why? Does it ever seem weird to you that it's so normal and nobody bats an eye. An eye, get it? Speaking of eyes, doesn't it strike you as odd that almost every celebrity there ever was has paid homage to their master or masters by covering one eye? Anyway, the music industry with their blatant adoration for Satan is quite strange and really not to be taken lightly. Recently I watched a new movie called 'American Satan' and it inspired this video.
