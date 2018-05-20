America Has Been Sold Out And These Are The People Who Did It
Trump pushes for term limits for politicians. North Korea peace deal moving forward, NK leader ready to meet Trump. Mattis talks about troop removal from South Korea. Huge explosion in Syria and Israel says they killed Iranians but Iran says this is not true. Israel makes the case that Iran has violated the nuclear deal. Iran says only the IAEA can make that determination.Trump still wants the troops out of the middle east and does not want to be the world's policeman. Q explains how Iran is next, the removal of the deep state and why the nuclear deal needs to be changed.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
