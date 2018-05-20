ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Sunday 5/13/18: Joel Skousen, Roger Stone, News, Headlines
Date: Sunday May 13, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, May 13th: ISIS Strikes Paris - Despite being known to French authorities, a jihadist went on a stabbing rampage in Paris, killing one and injuring four others. Thanks to President Trump, the new US embassy is set to open in Jerusalem tomorrow. Meanwhile, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel admitted that people are getting sick and tired of the Trump-bashing. On today’s show, foreign affairs expert Joel Skousen breaks down Trump’s historic moves abroad, including the upcoming North Korean summit, the failed Iran Deal, and how the Middle East will react to the US embassy move, so tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
