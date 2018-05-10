After Armageddon
The worst-case scenario dramatization slash documentary After Armageddon aired January 5, 2010 on the History Channel as part of Armageddon Week. After Armageddon presented a picture of the breakdown of society after a worldwide pandemic flu. See Armageddon Week Starts January 3 on History Channel for more information. The dramatization was interspersed with expert opinion who presented step-by-step what could happen in the event of a worldwide apocalyptic event. In this case, a deadly flu virus caused death and a domino effect that led to an end-of-the-world or at least end-of-civilization world where survival is the only goal. Expert commentators proposed that pandemic illness would lead to power grid failures due to lack of manpower, the failure of the world wide web and eventually the end of civilized society. After Armageddon supposed that when workers become sick and/or die from disease, their jobs are unfilled which leads to services such as garbage pick up, electricity, water, food deliveries and other basic utilities ending. After Armageddon experts pointed to Hurricane Katrina as a picture of how quickly civilization can turn to anarchy. One expert stated that it took four days for New Orleans residents to go feral in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The scenario proposed by After Armageddon reminded viewers that ultimately, the survival of they and their families will depend upon planning ahead for the possibility of disaster - whether disaster comes from pandemic illness, natural or manmade disaster. Viewers were reminded that skills our grandparents knew and practiced - gardening, pickling, canning, herbal remedies, and more - will need to be re-learned in the event of an apocalyptic event. Evacuation plans in the event of emergency should be made - including a plan of where to go and how to get there. Stockpiling of food and basic supplies should be implemented before a disaster or apocalyptic event occurs (see How to Get Started with Stockpiling, Stockpiling: What to Stockpile,Budget for Stockpiling ). After Armageddon also reminded viewers that in order to prepare for disaster, it will be important to be aware that you will need to defend yourself and understand that survival may require force and violence. When people move into survival mode, they do not as they normally would - civilized and peaceful. One expert on After Armageddon surmised that foraging after a disaster would become a necessary part of survival. As he stated, foraging is a nice word for looting. This illustrates that disaster changes people and changes their behavior - a common theme in After Armageddon. Another expert said it best: "We like to think that moral progress has made us nice people. We've heard that our distant ancestors were mean and cruel and ruthless, and we can't imagine that we would be such people - but we're nice mainly because we're rich and comfortable. And when we're no longer rich and comfortable, we won't be as nice."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment