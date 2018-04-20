What They Won't Tell You About The YouTube Shooter
We have a serious problem that needs to be addressed! Social media addictions are leading to ego issues the likes of which we've never seen! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breaks down the main problems leading up to the shooting at YouTube's Headquarters namely the failure of the police, the mental state of the shooter and the problems we currently have when it comes to ego driven people who are seeking fame first and foremost.
