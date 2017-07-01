WHAT REALLY HAPPENED With Trump's Attack and What Will Happen Next!
In this video, we give you the latest breaking news on what really
happened with Trump's attack and what will happen next geopolitically.
We go over the pentagons conflicted report about smart missiles that
according to other sources were shut down by Putin's provided missile
defense system. We go over the U.S coalition with France and Britain
with the latest news of what both sides are saying on this matter.
