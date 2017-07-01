TRUMP SET TO FIRE FBI DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER WRAY

“A few people live very large at the expense of others’”,according to the Great Lindsay Graham. Hmm. Sounds kind of like what happens here. The few people at the top of the government, especially the crookedest, live very large at our expense. So what is so different between us and Russia? I agree with a lot Graham says, but to give us such a ridiculous reason for sanctions just shows how stupid they think we are.
