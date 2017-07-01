Jerome Corsi QAnon Decode Apr 7 Latest QANON Posts #1031 thru #1072

Does anyone know who specifically put Zuckerberg in the role of having created FB and why him? Was it Larry Summers? Has Zuckerberg always been an insider because he is a blood relative to the Rothschilds or Rockefellers? Will Zuckerberg be prosecuted, or is he too connected to jail?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment