Trump is Milking Saudi Arabia for Money
Iran's foreign minister has slammed the United States and Saudi Arabia for trying to reverse the successes made against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria. In a tweet, Mohammad Javad Zarif described Riyadh as the sponsor of Daesh. He also said that US President Donald Trump had demanded additional four-billion dollars from Saudi Arabia to keep American troops in Syria. The top Iranian diplomat described the US military presence in the conflict-ridden Arab country as illegal. He said the move is aimed at undermining Syria’s national unity. On Wednesday, Trump said if Saudi Arabia is interested in the extension of the American forces' mission in Syria, it has to pay for it. The US supports anti-Damascus militants and has repeatedly attacked Syrian army positions. Syria has, on several occasions written to the UN, complaining that the US was flagrantly violating its sovereignty.
