Toronto Attack: Alek Minassian Arrested and Charged
On Monday April 23rd, 2018, 25-year-old Alek Minassian drove a rented van down a Toronto, Ontario, Canada, sidewalk, killing ten people and injuring 15 others. Minassian was apprehended by police and has been charged with ten counts of first degree murder and 13 of attempted murder. In online activity, Minassian described a “rebellion of incels” and men who have been made 'involuntarily celibate.' The suspect also appeared to have an interest in Santa Barbara shooter Elliot Roger who killed six people and published a “manifesto” detailing his sexual frustrations. Classmates of Minassian described him as a socially awkward tech expert, with physical tics that he struggled to control - shaking his hands and tapping his head. A former classmate remembered Minassian as attending special needs classes, as he appeared to be socially disabled and used to wander the school corridors making meowing noises. Several law enforcement sources told media outlets that mental illness may be the cause, that Minassian was not known to police and was not in possession of a firearm.
