They Don't Want You Talking About These Strange Events...(2018-2019)
"A gift can also be a curse. Give someone wings and they may fly to close to the sun. Give them the power of prophecy and they may live in fear of the future. Give them powers beyond imagination, and they may think they're meant to rule the world."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment