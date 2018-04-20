The Agenda Is Set, Conflict Levels Rise, Deep State Goes For It All
Trump lashes out a the FBI for raiding his lawyer. The deep state is getting very nervous because the investigation is coming to a close and many will be implicated in the FISA, Clinton email, Uranium one deal and more. Mueller is looking into a donation that was given to Trump by a Ukranian businessman who also gave millions to Clinton. Facebook has a long history of violating users privacy. The nerve agent that was used on the Skripals can easily be traced. Warships are headed to Syria, does this mean war. Russia vetos the US at the UN and invites the chemical inspectors into Syria to investigate the chemical weapons false flag. UN says unable to determine who used chemical weapons.
