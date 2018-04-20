Text Messages Released To Congress,Toxic,Order 187 Discussed
Daniel Richman the Comey memo leaker had special government clearance. FEC records show the Clinton campaign laundered 84 million dollars. The illegal immigrants have arrive at the border of Texas, the showdown begins. North Kore and South Korea leaders are going to meet in the DMZ zone. Iran is pushing out messages of attacking a US ship, Israel is now pushing messages out to Iran if they are attacked they will fight back. Is this a repeat of NK where the deep state is trying to start a conflict and push us into war. Russia is going to sell the S400 missile system to India. Q has dropped more intel posts, the Strzok texts were given to congress and supposedly they are toxic, threats have been made to Trump and his family and Q notes 187. Sessions has been playing the dumb government official, meanwhile he has been investigating the deep state and building evidence since 2017.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment