Syria Air Strikes Theresa May Chemical Weapons False Flag
Today on the show I talk about the illegal, psychopathic attack on Syria by US, the UK and France, and the likelihood of the chemical weapons bombing not being done by Assad, but more likely a staged false flag event as an excuse to oust him, and take over the region. I also talk about us finding peace, happiness and the urgency for us all to escape our conditioning that we are separate, come together as humanity and expose the madness and imbalances of our governments which take us ever closer to a nuclear war.
