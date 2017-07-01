Prophecy Alert: "Lisa Haven Reveals The New World Order"
THE WORLD HAS GONE MAD ! There is no compassion for others, no desire for compromise, no sense of right and wrong. The Bible predicted this generation: irreverent, brutal, disrespectful, haters of God, blasphemers, lacking self-control, etc. JJSUT LOOK at the USA for a good example: Dems hate GOP & vice-versa, there is no trust or compromise in DC. And it radiates down to the Joe & Jane Q. Public : racial discord, drug & alcohol abuse, manic depression, hopelessness & suicide. MAN HAS FORGOTTEN GOD & HIS LAWS - AND IS PAYING THE PRICE FOR HIS REBELLION.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment