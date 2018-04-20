Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Friday 4/6/18: News, Paul Joseph Watson, Ted Nugent, Doug Hagmann
Date: Friday April 06, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, April 6th - Trump: “Bring it On” - As President Trump publicly humors $100 billion more in tariffs against China, he makes it clear that any “pain” from China only makes America stronger. Locally, Trump literally tossed his scripted speech in the air during West Virginia’s economic roundtable in order to speak from the heart to the American worker. He’s looking into enacting policy changes to tackle Amazon’s unfair business practices against the middle class. Start your weekend informed, call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
