Phase I To Destroy The Dollar Might Have Been Launched Today
Commercial real estate prices fall, loans reach record highs, retail store vacant premises, disaster in the making. GM cuts more employees at their factory, Cruze sales are imploding. Trump reports that China and Russia are manipulating the dollar, most likely this is the beginning stages of trying to destroy the dollar and push the central bank into raising the rates even further. The entire plan is to bring the economic system down to wipe out the central bank and the cabal.
Posted by Bob Chapman
