Paul Craig Roberts Interview

My talk with Paul Craig Roberts former secretary in the Treasury under Ronald Reagan. We discuss Russia phobia, the Skripal Novichok poisoning, the Boris Johnson and Theresa May lies and false allegations, and whether they are sane and balanced enough to be in such positions of responsibility. Paul also explains the Middle East situation, Syria, the Deep State and much more.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment