GET READY RUSSIA THE MISSILES ARE COMING! Pres Trump Threatens Russia With His Twitter Diplomacy!
This is so stupid... All Putin has to do is point the missiles at Israel and Saudi Arabia and US would have to cease and desist !!!! Assad did not do this, pure false flag to keep the Israeli and Saudi land grab of Syria going. Why is it we threaten the whole planet with thermonuclear war so that some greedy fucks can get their territories expanded ?
