Fire Breaks Out at Trump Tower, NYC







 One person was killed and four fiefighters were injured in a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower on Saturday, according to the New York City Fire Department. The person who died was a resident of the building's 50th floor who had been taken to the hospital in critical condition.







