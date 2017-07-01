Fire Breaks Out at Trump Tower, NYC

One person was killed and four fiefighters were injured in a four-alarm
fire at Trump Tower on Saturday, according to the New York City Fire
Department.
The person who died was a resident of the building's 50th floor who had
been taken to the hospital in critical condition. Subscribe to stay
updated.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment