Coast To Coast AM - April 8, 2018 Altar of Zeus & Underwater UFOs
Coast To Coast AM - April 8, 2018 Altar of Zeus & Underwater UFOs In the first half, spiritual researcher and Nephilim expert, Ali Siaditan, joined Richard Syrett to discuss his new research into the Altar of Zeus. For at least 100 years, strange activity has been occurring off the Southern California coast. Mile for mile, this area is one of the top producers of USOs (unidentified submersible objects) in the entire world. Drawing on firsthand testimonies from the Navy, sailors, pilots, Boy Scouts, local residents and many others, Preston Dennett presented a compelling case for the possible existence of an undersea UFO base.
Posted by Bob Chapman
