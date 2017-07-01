Cabalists plot anti Trump counterattack in Tokyo - Benjamin Fulford April 2nd 2018
The Japanese Khazarian mafia slave government, desperate to survive, is plotting the removal of U.S. troops from Japan as well as the end of the regime of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Japanese right-wing sources close to the emperor. That is why former U.S. President Barack Obama and former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra were here last week, the sources say. The Japanese regime is working with the Khazarian mafia slave regimes of Theresa May in the UK, Emmanuel Macron of France, and Angela Merkel of Germany in this effort against the Trump regime, the sources say. The French branch of the Rothschild family is deeply involved in these moves, CIA sources in Asia confirm. The Japanese regime has joined these anti-Trump efforts because it has become alarmed by a series of recent public rebukes by the Trump military government. The biggest is that Japan is being kept totally out of the loop about moves towards peace in the Korean Peninsula. Japan’s government is also upset that, unlike other U.S. allies, it was not given an exemption to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, the sources say. That is why the Japanese government is making unprecedented (for a usually servile, boot-licking regime) public rebukes of the U.S. moves.
Posted by Bob Chapman
