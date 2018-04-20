Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Monday 4/2/18: Gerald Celente Trends, News, Headlines & Analysis
Date: Monday April 02, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, April 2nd: Nuclear Option - Trump urges Congress to pass border legislation as an emergency maneuver to bolster America’s existing laws. In light of the invasion of illegals dubbed a caravan, Trump specifically called for the “Nuclear Option” to stop the flow of drugs and interlopers as soon as possible. Also, the president’s job approval rating is ahead of where Obama’s was at this stage of his term; this comes immediately after Trump made clear, “NO MORE DACA DEAL.” Start your week off informed. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment