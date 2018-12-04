Beijing plans live-fire exercises in Taiwan Strait
China has announced plans to hold live-fire naval exercises in the narrow strait separating the mainland from Taiwan. Chinese officials said the drills will take place on April 18. Taiwan's Defense Ministry has said it will keep a close eye on the maneuvers. Beijng has stepped up air and naval patrols around the island since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in May 2016. She refuses publicly to accept the "One China" formula agreed between Beijing and Taiwan's previous government. Earlier, the US approved a license which allows American firms to sell Taiwan the technology needed to build its own submarines. The move angered China. Beijing sees self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment