ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 4/17/18: News, Headlines, Paul Joseph Watson, Ashton Whitty
Date: Tuesday April 17, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, April 17th: EU Member Calls to Ban Anti-illegal Immigration Parties - An EU parliament member has called for political parties that criticize mass immigration to be banned in Sweden. And connections surface showing ties between the judge presiding over Michael Cohen's case and George Soros. Meanwhile James Comey continues his anti-Trump book tour, as the president faces criticism over Stormy Daniels and recent Syria coalition airstrikes. Conservative street artist Sabo joins the show today to discuss his recent Twitter censorship. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide transmission. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment