Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Thursday 4/5/18: News, Calls, Headlines, Roger Stone, Jon Rappoport
Date: Thursday April 05, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, April 5th: Trump to Make Exports Abundant Again - As the US’s trade deficit rises to a near ten-year high, Americans look to Trump to put their economy first on the global stage. Also, in a controversial move, Mueller’s team has resorted to questioning and searching a Russian oligarch. Furthermore, President Trump’s approval rating soars as he sends the National Guard to defend America’s southern border. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment