Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Sunday 4/1/18: Happy Easter! Special Best Of Replays
Date: Sunday April 01, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, April 1st: Happy Easter! - The Christian world is celebrating Jesus Christ's Resurrection. President Trump warned Mexico to take US immigration policy seriously or risk cancelling NAFTA. Also, a Chinese space station is set to crash to Earth within 24 hours. On today's rebroadcast, we'll play several hard-hitting interviews with amazing guests, with topics ranging from the gun rights battle to the Deep State's attempts to remove Trump. From all of us here at Infowars, Happy Easter and God Bless!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment