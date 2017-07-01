ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Monday 4/30/18: News, Iran Nuke Deal, Migrant Crisis, Gerald Celente
Date: Monday April 30, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, April 30th: Pope Calls for Ban on ALL Weapons - Pope Francis called for a ban on “all weapons” Sunday in a tweet to his nearly 18 million followers. And South Korean President Moon Jae-in suggests President Trump receive a Nobel peace prize, as Senator Lindsey Graham jokes it would be a unique event because it might be the first time awarding a peace prize ended in casualties. Infowars Europe Editor Dan Lyman joins the show to discuss the ongoing migrant crisis culturally enriching its way through the West. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide transmission.
