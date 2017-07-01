ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Monday 4/16/18: Paul Craig Roberts, Steve Pieczenik, Gerald Celente
Date: Monday April 16, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, April 16th: Worldwide Turmoil - President Trump made public the crimes committed by former FBI director James Comey, in addition to saying Comey will go down in history as the agency’s worst director. Specifically, Trump tweeted Comey gave up classified information and lied to Congress - each being enough to jail Comey. Across the world, Russian warships are en route to the Middle East in what experts say is a response to the Syrian Strikes. Joining today's show is geopolitical expert Paul Craig Roberts to explain all this and what Putin means when he stresses that another attack on Syria would lead to chaos in international relations. Be informed! Call and tune in now!
