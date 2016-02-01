Watch this and Know these are the Last Days! (2016-2017)
The flaw of the EMP attack is that there is a navy that is all over the world and in order for that attack to be effective it would have to take out nuclear subs under the water and ships on the opposite side of the world. At this point they all would unleash a counter attack. Each sub carries enough nuclear missiles to take ten cities in Russia or China or whoever. Each nuclear destroyer carries 90 nuclear missiles. Makes absolutely no sense.America will come to its end but it won't be by war. It is quickly deteriorating fro within. Dying from the inside out. And being sold out by the greedy. Selling their own house for money to foreign nations. A civil war is almost upon us while we are bickering over nonsense. The enemy is inside the gates already. This video is as you will find out is a sales pitch. Fear mongering. Fear God. Honor Him. Accept Jesus Christ as your salvation and you will be saved. Follow his instruction. "pray that you may be able to escape all these things" This is the true hope!!! This video has been on the net for years under different titles.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
