Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Tue 3/20/18: Alexander Nekrassov, Roger Stone, Tommy Robinson, Count Dankula
Date: Tuesday March 20, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, Mar. 20th: Facebook Meltdown - In light of their stock free fall and explosive allegations of data harvesting, the multi-billion dollar company is having an emergency crisis meeting without CEO Zuckerberg. Also, the Austin, Texas, bombings continue - this time, a “nail and shrapnel” parcel en route to Austin detonated at a FedEx site. Joining today’s show is Russian journalist and broadcaster Alexander Nekrassov to discuss the media’s hysteria against the former Soviet state. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
